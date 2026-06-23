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Officials warn of measles exposure at Terminal 5 at O'Hare International Airport

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Courtney Scott, John Odenthal

/ CBS Chicago

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The Chicago Department of Public Health issued a warning Tuesday about a possible measles exposure at O'Hare International Airport.

The CDPH said an international traveler confirmed to have measles arrived at the airport on the morning of Wednesday, June 17.

The department said anyone in Terminal 5 between 5:50 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. that day may have been exposed.

Measles symptoms usually appear within 21 days of exposure.

According to the CCDPH, measles is a dangerous and potentially deadly, highly contagious respiratory disease that spreads easily through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes.

The disease can remain in the air for up to two hours. Chances are that if a person is infected, 90% of people close to the infected individual could also become infected, even with a brief exposure of 15 minutes.

Anyone who is not sure if they are vaccinated or is looking to get vaccinated is asked to contact their health care provider.

The Cook County Department of Public Health offers vaccination clinics throughout Chicago. Walk-ins are accepted, but registration is highly encouraged at Getvaxchi.chicago.gov.

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