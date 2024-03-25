Watch CBS News
Local News

Measles case confirmed in Will County

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Will County reports measles case
Will County reports measles case 00:15

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Will County has confirmed a positive case of measles. 

Health officials say they are working to identify and notify people who may have been exposed. 

They tied the case to a rise in measles infections in Chicago. 

On Saturday Lake County in Illinois also announced a measles case. That case was also connected to the outbreak in Chicago. 

At least 10 of the measles cases have been linked to a migrant shelter in Pilsen. The city also said that it would require migrants staying in city shelters to get the MMR vaccine to prevent further cases.

There have been over 60 reported cases in Illinois since 2010, according to the Lake County Health Department. 

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 25, 2024 / 12:18 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.