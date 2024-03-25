Measles case confirmed in Will County

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Will County has confirmed a positive case of measles.

Health officials say they are working to identify and notify people who may have been exposed.

They tied the case to a rise in measles infections in Chicago.

On Saturday Lake County in Illinois also announced a measles case. That case was also connected to the outbreak in Chicago.

At least 10 of the measles cases have been linked to a migrant shelter in Pilsen. The city also said that it would require migrants staying in city shelters to get the MMR vaccine to prevent further cases.

There have been over 60 reported cases in Illinois since 2010, according to the Lake County Health Department.