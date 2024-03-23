First measles case reported in Lake County, Illinois, health department says

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – Another case of measles has been confirmed in the Chicagoland area, this time in suburban Lake County, Illinois.

The Lake County Health Department said people who were at Consume Restaurant in Lake Zurich between March 13 and March 19 may have been exposed. Also, people at the Advocate Condell emergency room in Libertyville on March 20 and March 21 may have been exposed.

Anyone who has not received the MMR vaccine and was at either location during those times should contact the health department.

Case investigators have also confirmed that this case is linked to the current outbreak in the City of Chicago.

The department says it is working to identify and notify those who may have been exposed, including the facilities where the confirmed case was treated.

The Chicago Department of Public Health Measles dashboard indicates that 17 cases are confirmed so far, with four of those cases reported this week.

At least 10 of the measles cases have been linked to a migrant shelter in Pilsen. The city also said that it would require migrants staying in city shelters to get the MMR vaccine to prevent further cases.

There have been over 60 reported cases in Illinois since 2010, according to the Lake County Health Department.