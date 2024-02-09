Family of Chicago Bears legend Steve McMichael "really proud" he finally will be a Hall of Famer

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three Chicago Bears legends will join the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year, including Steve "Mongo" McMichael, who's been battling ALS and has waited nearly two decades for the honor.

Bears fans may not have had much to celebrate this season, but Devin Hester, Julius Peppers, and McMichael learned this week that they're headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

For the McMichaels and their neighbors in southwest suburban Homer Glen, the news this morning was music to their ears.

From the backyard of their home, the bagpipes and drums of the Emerald Society helped honor the new Hall of Famer who listened through an open window.

"I mean, this is all he's ever wanted," said Kathy McMichael, Steve's sister.

"Steve means the world to us," said Betsy Shepherd, McMichael's longtime publicist.

McMichael, also known to Bears fans as "Mongo," played defensive tackle, recorded the second-most sacks in franchise history and was on the legendary 1985 Super Bowl-winning team.

"We're really, really proud," said Kathy. "He's my hero and always has been."

McMichael was diagnosed with ALS in 2021.

"We almost lost him a few months ago," said Shepherd. "He had sepsis and pneumonia on top of ALS. Who else could do that?"

Shepherd believed McMichael held on for the Hall of Fame.

"We're going to Canton!" she said, referring to Caton, Ohio, where the Pro Football Hall of Fame is located.

Bears fans, and Mongo's family, couldn't be more proud.

"It's the most amazing feeling in the whole world to know that he's in and to know that he knows it," said Kathy.

The Bears will now have 40 Hall of Famers, the most of any NFL team.