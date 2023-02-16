McHenry County road crews out in full force amid snowfall

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – McHenry County was expected to receive some of the highest forecasted precipitation in the Chicago area on Thursday.

CBS 2's Sara Machi went out there and saw Illinois Department of Transportation, Woodstock and McHenry County plows out all day.

McHenry County Division of Transportation workers said they wanted to get ahead of all of this on Wednesday by pre-treating their roads and then loading up again when CBS 2 stopped by on Thursday.

About 24 trucks were traveling along the county's 21 routes throughout the day.

Crews said they expected the snow earlier but a lot of people likely left for work with clear roads, and they wanted to make sure they got home safe.

"It's been a slow start to the morning, but I think we're at that point now where things have picked up and we're on track to see some snow," said Austin Creasy of the McHenry County Department of Transportation.

It was a mixed bag in terms of the precipitation seen in the northwest suburbs on Thursday, at times rain, sleet and snow. Of course all that gets more dangerous as the sun sets and temperatures drop.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Thursday afternoon it was "handling multiple crashes and cars in the ditch due to the winter weather."

The department added, "We encourage people to stay off the roads and drive only if necessary. If you must drive, please do so slowly and with caution."