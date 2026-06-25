Mayor proclaims it "Horace Grant Day" at birthday bash for Chicago Bulls legend

There was a big honor for a Chicago Bulls legend as Mayor Brandon Johnson declared Thursday to be Horace Grant Day.

Mayor Johnson joined a celebration at Reggie's Rock Club on the South Side to officially proclaim June 25 as Horace Grant Day.

The city recognized Grant for his lasting legacy and positive impact on the community.

Grant won three championships with the Bulls alongside Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen in the early 1990s.

As part of the birthday celebration, Grant taped an episode of his upcoming TV show called "Legends in Session," which features conversations with NBA stars. Other current and former NBA players were also in attendance for the party.