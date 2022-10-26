Lightfoot proposes annual pay raises for Chicago mayor, starting in 2024

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's mayors haven't had any pay raises since 2006, but a proposal from Mayor Lori Lightfoot could change that starting in 2024.

Lightfoot on Wednesday formally introduced a "management ordinance" tied to her 2023 budget plan, which would provide annual salary increases for the mayor, city clerk, and city treasurer starting Jan. 1, 2024, with the rate of those pay raises tied to inflation, and capped at 5% per year.

The salaries for all three elected offices have not changed since 2006 under former Mayor Richard M. Daley. Since then, the mayor's salary has remained $216,210 per year, and the city clerk's and city treasurer's salaries have stayed at $133,545.

In addition to the proposed annual pay raises for all three citywide elected officials starting in 2024, the mayor's budget plan includes 20.5% pay hikes for the city clerk and city treasurer in 2023.

The mayor, city clerk, and city treasurer would be allowed to opt out of any year's pay increase, similar to the process already used to determine the annual salary for Chicago alderpersons.

Asked why her plan would be a good use of city funds Lightfoot defended her proposal for annual pay raises as a matter of fairness.

"To be clear, the ordinance that was introduced today would put the mayor, the city treasurer, and the clerk in line with all the other elected officials regarding a cost of living increase. It's not a salary increase, I want to make sure that's clear, and it puts us in line with the aldermen. It would not go in effect until 2024 at that point, and each member, the mayor, the clerk, and the treasurer would have the ability to opt in or opt out," she said.

Since 2006, alderpersons have been given annual pay raises tied to inflation, unless they choose to turn them down. Unlike the proposed annual raises for mayor, city clerk, and city treasurer, annual pay raises for City Council members are not capped, regardless of inflation.

That means aldermen next year will be getting 9.6% pay increases because of the huge rise in inflation this year. According to published reports, 17 alderpersons have turned down those pay raises for 2023. Because their salaries vary depending on how many annual pay raises they have accepted since taking office, the highest salary for alderpersons starting next year will be $142,780.

The mayor's budget plan is set to come up for its first committee votes next week, with a final vote on her budget currently set for Nov. 7.