Chicago in the Crosshairs: Residents confront Mayor Lightfoot, other city leaders about safety and violence at Southwest Side townhall

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Safety and violence were the focus of a townhall meeting on the city's Southwest Side Monday, the same day Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced a program to help people pay for doorbell cameras and motion lights.

As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, it is all part of a plan both to deter and to combat crime. The townhall meetings represent a tangible component to what Mayor Lori Lightfoot says must be a multi-pronged approach to fighting crime.

The Southwest Side townhall at Richard J. Daley College, 7500 S. Pulaski Rd., was the fifth of six townhalls around the city – aimed at hearing specific concerns of those who live nearby. Some traveled the extra mile to attend the Monday night townhall – with demands.

First at the townhall came table chats, with Mayor Lightfoot and police Supt. David Brown talking one-on-one with people. Many of those in attendance live near Midway International Airport.

"We know that 2021 was not a year that any of us can feel proud of when it comes to public safety, and the superintendent and I, and others here, have really recommitted ourselves to hold ourselves more accountable," Mayor Lightfoot said.

The mayor said so far, certain violent crimes are down year-to-year. When she made that statement, the room was far from packed – there was a whole table that was empty.

"I also heard from a number of you, 'I wish we had more people come out,' and I agree," Mayor Lightfoot said. "We've seen much larger numbers in other parts of the city."

Some in the room did come from a different part of the city – the Garfield Park area on the city's often-turbulent West Side.

"Whatever monies for the safety plan, the West Side of Chicago could be first," said East Garfield Park resident Tiffany Smith, "because we have been neglected – totally neglected – for over 50 years."

Residents like Smith and Etta Johnson said they made the trip with specific demands the city spend $10 million more on lights, police cameras, job placement programs, and recovery programs for the Garfield Park area.

"We need the same respect that other parts get," Johnson said. "We deserve that."

They also want residential cameras, which aligns with the rebate program just announced. The program would give residents cameras in partnership with the city, which the city could then use to help solve crimes.

Chicago Chief Community Safety Coordinator Tamara Mahal said there will be a program to cover the costs of the security systems 100 percent.

"Yes, and specifically for Garfield Park – knowing that they're one of our more violent communities," Mahal said.

The sixth and last public safety townhall, incidentally, takes place Tuesday night on the city's North Side.