Mayor Johnson addresses migrant crisis, teen takeovers, his own availability at news conference

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nothing was off the table Wednesday as Mayor Brandon Johnson fielded questions about an assortment of hot-button topics that he has not discussed publicly in some time.

As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, one could call this a rare opportunity to ask the mayor some questions on any topic. It was the first such opportunity in weeks.

"I have a very full schedule, and the people of Chicago want their mayor to show up in communities – and that's what I'm doing," Mayor Johnson said. "Now as far as being able to have more interactions with you all, I'm happy to do that."

Two and a half months into his first term, the mayor is out in the community often – but infrequently available for reporter questions. On Wednesday, he spent about an hour fielding them – many focusing on the migrant housing crisis in the city.

"We've had conversations with mayors – across not just Cook County, but the surrounding counties," Johnson said. "We have had tremendous feedback. We see some real support on the horizon."

Many alderpeople have expressed frustration over the lack of federal help and resources with regard to the migrant crisis. Johnson is aware.

"I met with everybody. I met with Congressman Delia Ramirez recently, Congressman (Jesús 'Chuy') García. Congressman (Jonathan) Jackson is coming in today. I've spoken with both of our senators," Johnson said. "I'm working on it."

Concerns about so-called teen takeovers – large crowds of young people gathering and often causing damage, also came up. Mayor Johnson commended Chicago Police on how the handled the most recent incident at Roosevelt Road and Canal Street Sunday night – in which a 7-Eleven was looted.

He says efforts to curb such teen takeovers are working.

"There have been other attempts to have large gatherings, and we've intercepted those attempts," said Johnson.

Johnson also called for patience from the news media with regard to his administration.

"I do appreciate you all being patient with my administration. I do," the mayor said. "And I know you all want to interact more with me – and we'll figure that out – but a brother's working, every day."

The mayor was also asked if he was close to choosing the next Chicago Police superintendent from the three candidates recommended by the Community Commission on Public Safety and Accountability. The mayor said he is looking forward to their presentations and will take time to make the right decision.

He is supposed to make that decision by Aug. 13.