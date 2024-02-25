Suburban Chicago man charged in 2023 deadly shooting on Bishop Ford Freeway

CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois State Police announced on Sunday charges against a Matteson man in connection to a deadly shooting on the Bishop Ford Freeway last year.

Calvin D. Woods, 32, was arrested by the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 1 East Violent Crimes Unit. He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

On Aug. 28, 2023, around 7:27 p.m., ISP troopers responded to northbound I-94 near Dolton Road for a report of a multi-unit crash. Responding troopers found two crashed vehicles, an Audi A4 and a Toyota Camry, abandoned along the concrete median wall near Dolton Road.

Troopers learned the driver of the Camry, identified as Travon M. Mackie, 30, of Chicago suffered life-threatening injuries from multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Troopers learned that Woods was connected to the shooting and was an occupant of the Audi following a thorough investigation, ISP said.

On Thursday, ISP Agents in coordination with the FBI and United States Marshals Service, took Woods into custody without incident.

Woods was taken to the Cook County Detention Center for housing until his pre-trial detention hearing on Sunday.