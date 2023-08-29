Chaos erupts on Bishop Ford Freeway with shootout, crash

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (CBS) -- What some described as chaos erupted on the Bishop Ford Freeway Monday night.

As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, it started as a shootout between people in two cars, then a crash, and then a reported carjacking attempt.

When CBS 2 arrived at the scene, two ambulances were seen racing down the highway. We know shots were fired along the busy Bishop Ford – sending multiple people to the hospital.

Just below the expressway near Beaubien Woods, Illinois State Police late Monday night were seen searching a nearby waste treatment facility just within the Chicago city limits. Troopers were seen searching with flashlights at the facility – for who or what, they haven't said.

All we do know is that they focused their attention right above a vehicle that came to a stop on the side of the expressway.

All this happened in the inbound lanes of the Bishop Ford between Sibley Boulevard and Dolton Road – where the freeway splits Dolton from Calumet City. Information came in slowly Monday night, but we know there were shots fired from at least one vehicle.

It was not clear whether gunfire was exchanged, but we do know more than one vehicle was hit by gunfire – and multiple people too.

Thirty shots were reported on the freeway near Dolton Road. Fire crews were advised to use caution because people were still shooting at each other from vehicle to vehicle as they responded.

It remained unclear late Monday night what led to the shots being fired, but we are h earing there was some kind of altercation in Dolton – possibly an attempted carjacking – that spilled onto the expressway and resulted in the subsequent chain of events.

Late Monday, the inbound lanes of the Ford were shut down between Sibley Boulevard and Dolton Road.

There was no word on the conditions of those injured.