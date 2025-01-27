Former Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus going to Dallas, Thomas Brown to New England

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former Chicago Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus is returning to Dallas for the next chapter.

Eberflus is set to become the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys under newly-promoted Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Eberflus was linebacker coach for the Cowboys from 2011 to 2017.

The Bears fired Eberflus in November, following the team's Thanksgiving Day loss to the Detroit Lions. The mid-season firing was a first for the franchise team, and came just hours after Eberflus said during a Zoom press conference that he was confident he would coach the 49ers game the following week.

Meanwhile, Thomas Brown, who took over as interim head coach after Eberflus was fired, is moving on to the New England Patriots. He joins Head Coach Mike Vrabel's staff as tight ends coach and passing game coordinator.

Brown earned respect in the Bears locker room and around the league after he was promoted from offensive coordinator to interim head coach.

The Bears last week announced Ben Johnson as their new head coach.