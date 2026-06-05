Matt Chapman has 2 HRs, a career-high 8 RBIs, as Giants go deep 7 times to rout Cubs 18-3

Matt Chapman hit his fourth career grand slam in the fourth inning and added a three-run shot to cap San Francisco's seven-run sixth inning and the Giants pounded the slumping Chicago Cubs 18-3 on Friday.

Willy Adames and Casey Schmitt each added a pair of home runs as the Giants dealt the Cubs their 19th loss in 25 games. Jonah Cox had a solo shot among three hits.

Chapman hit the Giants' second grand slam in two days, and sixth this season — all in San Francisco's last 18 games. He added a sacrifice fly to finish with a career-high eight RBIs.

The Giants are sixth team in MLB history hit six slams in 20 days or less, according to the club.

Schmitt finished with four hits, hitting his second homer of the game and team-leading 15th off Chicago catcher Carson Kelly, who pitched the ninth. The Giants finished with 19 hits to followed up on a 20-hit, 12-9 win at Milwaukee on Thursday.

Seiya Suzuki hit a solo shot for the Cubs. Kelly had two hits and an RBI.

Giants starter Robbie Ray (4-6) allowed no runs on two hits in five innings for the win, despite five walks.

The Giants scored their first eight runs on eight hits off Edward Cabrera (3-3), who lasted 3 2/3 innings in his return from a blister on his right middle finger.

The Giants jumped ahead 2-0 in the first on Adames' 427-foot homer that cleared the bleachers. San Francisco scored six more in the fourth, posting a six-run inning for the second straight day.

Chapman hit a hanging curve into the left-center basket with a light rain falling for his fourth career slam and a 6-0 lead.

In the sixth, Adames went deep for a second time to make it 13-0 before Chapman's second homer of the game.

Giants RHP Landen Roupp (5-6, 4.22 ERA) faces Cubs RHP Ben Brown (2-2, 1.92) on Saturday.

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