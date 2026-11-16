Local OneInMath chapter, started by Chicago-area students, helps kids have fun learning math

Math made fun. OneInMath is a national organization with some deep roots in the Chicago area, and is helping little kids make big strides.

OneInMath is a free nationwide tutoring program for kids in kindergarten through 3rd grade.

When you add it up, the kids are having a lot of fun and learning important skills.

Executive team member Prarthana Prashanth leads the Chicagoland branch, which she started a decade ago with five other students when she was in 8th grade.

"I was looking for opportunities to volunteer in the local community," she said. "As word of mouth spread, more tutors wanted to be part of it."

The tutors are trained not just in math, but in how to teach it to kids.

Reshu Chintala was a OneInMath student. She loved the program so much, she stuck around.

"I became actually a OneInMath lead. So, instead of just helping the students, you also help the tutors," she said. "I thought it would be really fun to, again, give back to my community and give back to the organization that helped me when I was a student."

For students, the important thing is not getting the answer right every time, but to learn something new.

"At school, sometimes kids feel compared to each other, and then that's what causes them to think, 'Oh, math is so hard, I'm scared,'" Prashanth said. "I think the biggest thing is getting rid of any peer pressure, societal pressure, and anxiety around math."

Prashanth said she believes the program's group setting helps to foster learning.

Why is learning math in particular so important?

"It helps you every day. Like, if you order pizza if you want to share it with your friends equally," one student said.

Oswego East High School senior Dosamuel Parodis-Yu volunteered as a tutor because he loves working with kids. So how does he hope his students feel when they leave the session?

"Feeling they accomplished something, you know? Feeling like they learned something, and they're better than they were when they came in," he said.

But let's face it, math still can be hard. So what do you do if you get stuck?

"Start at plus and minus, and then when you start, use your fingers," one student said.

"Sometimes it can be hard, sometimes it can be easy, and when it's hard you have to try your best," another student said.

And have a good time.

"Our big priority is trying to make math fun, trying to make learning fun," Prashanth said. "If students like to learn, then as they grow up, anything they try to learn will be fun."

OneInMath has logged 24,000 hours of tutoring in the Chicago area. Sessions can be found throughout the Chicago suburbs, including Aurora, Bellwood, Glen Ellyn, and Naperville.

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