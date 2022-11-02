Furious and heartbroken mother demands justice in road-rage shooting that killed 3-year-old son

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The mother of a 3-year-old boy killed in a road rage shooting a month ago wants to know how the person who pulled the trigger can sleep at night.

Mateo Zastro was riding with his family in the West Lawn neighborhood on Friday, Sept. 30 when he was struck and killed by gunfire. His mother told CBS 2's Jermont Terry Tuesday that she is on a mission to find justice.

Veronica Zastro and her children had a rare night at the park Tuesday night. There have not been many smiling days since losing Mateo – the youngest family member.

His siblings don't like to leave home without the urn containing Mateo's cremains.

"I'm already starting to chip it, because we've been taking it out," Zastro said.

Mateo's 6-year-old brother, Messiah, will quickly tell you who's in the urn.

"My brother," Messiah said as he held the urn while sitting on a park bench.

On Sept. 30, someone fired up to six rounds into the family's sport-utility vehicle as Veronica Zastro drove Mateo and his three siblings down Pulaski Road near 67th Street.

A single bullet pierced Mateo in the head in front of his siblings and mom.

"My baby was gone. When I pulled him out of that car, his blood was just leaking all over our stuff," Zastro said. "My baby didn't have a chance. That bullet exploded in his head."

A month after the deadly road rage incident, the shooter remains on the run. Police found the vehicle, but the driver is not behind bars.

"A lot of people don't like speaking up, because they're scared for their lives," Zastro said. "No. You took my baby. I'm living my worst nightmare. That was my youngest baby and my last baby."

The heartbroken and furious mother is on a quest for justice. Now, on the 30th of every month, she will march like she did on Sunday. The family is determined to keep Mateo's murder on everyone's mind – and Zastro prays whoever is behind the deadly road rage shooting sees her pain.

"Somebody is related to them, and they're probably helping them hide out right now, you know?" she said. "Just turn yourself in so my baby gets his justice."

Zastro said police told her when they found the abandoned vehicle, they told her it was not stolen. This leads her to believe police have some idea of whom they are looking for.

But police said late Tuesday there are no new developments in this case.