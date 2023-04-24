Family honors memory of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez and her infant son

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sunday marks four years since Marlen Ochoa's brutal murder. Investigators say the pregnant 19-year-old was strangled, and her baby was cut from her body. The baby boy died a few months later.

On Sunday loved ones honored the lives of Ochoa and her son with a prayer vigil.

Much of the pain brought on by this tragedy still lingers for the family of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez. But now it's bundled with anger as relatives feel justice for the teen and her newborn has not been served.

A small group of family and friends released balloons in honor the two on this fourth anniversary in front of a mural in Pilsen painted in tribute to the murdered mother and her infant son.

It was on April 23, 2019, when police say the 19-year-old was lured to a southwest Chicago home by Clarissa Figueroa. She would be strangled by the woman and her daughter Desiree Figueroa.

Her unborn son was the cut from her womb.

The shocking crime scene was cleaned up by Petro Bobak.

While the cases for both women are still pending, Bobak recently received a 4-year sentence for his role in a plea deal with prosecutors which the family says was unjust.

"The idea that he does not have more accountability is not right," said Frank Avla, the attorney for the family. "It should've never happened, and I think the Cook County State's Attorney's Office failed this family."

"We are not only standing here asking for justice for Marlen. We are asking justice for all of the women who were lost to violence in the City of Chicago," said family advocate Julie Contrereas.

Both Clarisa Figueroa and Desiree Figueroa have pleaded not guilty in the case.

They are charged with first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery of a child and dismembering a body, among other charges.