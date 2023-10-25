Man charged with setting fire to Halloween display, cutting heads off inflatable decorations

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged with setting fire to Halloween decorations at a home in North Center, and cutting the heads off more Halloween decorations at another nearby home.

Police said 34-year-old Mario Munoz was arrested on Wednesday, after he was identified as the person who set fire to an object outside a home in the 2200 block of West Roscoe Street on Oct. 11.

According to Munoz's arrest report, someone called police Wednesday morning after recognizing Munoz as a suspect in a string of arsons involving Halloween decorations.

Munoz also was caught on Ring camera as he cut the heads off inflatable Halloween decorations outside a home in the 4100 block of North Maplewood Avenue on Oct. 12, according to the arrest report.

Munoz is charged with one felony count of arson and one misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property. He was due to make his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

It was not immediately clear if Munoz would face additional charges in other arsons involving Halloween decorations on the North Side.

Police have said eight times, a suspect set sidewalk Halloween displays and garbage cans on fire. CBS 2 reported earlier this month a man walked up to a multi-unit home in the 3600 block of North Hoyne and lit the decorations on fire.

In the 4600 block of North Lincoln, the Lincoln Square Chamber of Commerce said they sponsored a "Scarecrow Showdown" for businesses. Two of the scarecrows were burned.

That prompted manager Johnathan Chea to move his scarecrow inside.

"I worked hard for it," Chea said. "And I love my little scarecrow. It was my first time actually doing a scarecrow. So I wanted to bring it in, make sure it was good."

The first scarecrow was burned on Oct. 4. The second fire happened on Oct. 7, right outside of Craig Deering's apartment. He was quick to call 911.

"My wife and I smelled it," Deering said. "And we came out here and saw the flames and we waited for the fire department, watched them put it out."

Neighbors said the incident was dangerous. Had the scarecrow continued to burn, they said it could have spread to the building.

"My neighbor upstairs had said that, when I consulted with him, there was little embers blowing into his window," Johnson said.

While it didn't spread to Deering's apartment, the flames were triggering for him.

"Our place burned down in 2014 and we lost everything," he said. "So we take fire very seriously. A lot of people can get hurt."

Residents and businesses were left wondering why someone would do such a thing.

"It's a fun holiday and you're ruining it for everyone and putting people's lives in danger," Deering said.