Arsonist set fire to Halloween decorations at multiple Chicago homes, businesses

CHICAGO (CBS) – After neighbors told CBS 2 about an arsonist setting fire to Halloween decorations, police said the suspect is wanted for setting eight fires, all on the North Side.

CBS 2's Shardaa Gray tracked down video of one of his crimes.

An arsonist has been setting Halloween decorations on fire in Lincoln Square, including two scarecrows.

"I smelled smoke coming in through my window," said resident Zoey Johnson. "I looked out and seen the scarecrow was on fire."

Chicago police said eight times, the suspect set sidewalk Halloween displays and garbage cans on fire. CBS 2 reported on Monday he walked up to a multi-unit home in the 3600 block of North Hoyne and lit the decorations on fire.

In the 4600 block of North Lincoln, the Lincoln Square Chamber of Commerce said they sponsored a "Scarecrow Showdown" for businesses. Two of the scarecrows were burned.

That prompted manager Johnathan Chea to move his scarecrow inside.

"I worked hard for it," Chea said. "And I love my little scarecrow. It was my first time actually doing a scarecrow. So I wanted to bring it in, make sure it was good."

The first scarecrow was burned on Oct. 4. The second fire happened on Oct. 7, right outside of Craig Deering's apartment. He was quick to call 911.

"My wife and I smelled it," Deering said. "And we came out here and saw the flames and we waited for the fire department, watched them put it out."

Neighbors said the incident was dangerous. Had the scarecrow continued to burn, they said it could have spread to the building.

"My neighbor upstairs had said that, when I consulted with him, there was little embers blowing into his window," Johnson said.

While it didn't spread to Deering's apartment, the flames were triggering for him.

"Our place burned down in 2014 and we lost everything," he said. "So we take fire very seriously. A lot of people can get hurt."

Residents and businesses were left wondering why someone would do such a thing.

"It's a fun holiday and you're ruining it for everyone and putting people's lives in danger," Deering said.

Police said the suspect was seen wearing glasses, a black jacket, blue jeans and carrying a messenger bag.