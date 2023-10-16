Chicago police search for suspect who set fire to Halloween decorations

Chicago police search for suspect who set fire to Halloween decorations

Chicago police search for suspect who set fire to Halloween decorations

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Neighbors in Roscoe Village are on edge after someone set fire to a family's Halloween decorations, damaging the house.

It happened just before 3:30 Monday morning at a home near Addison and Hoyne.

The homeowner said a surveillance camera across the street showed someone lighting a bale of hay on fire and then running off.

Everyone in the home made it out safely. No one is in custody.