Chicago police search for suspect who set fire to Halloween decorations

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Neighbors in Roscoe Village are on edge after someone set fire to a family's Halloween decorations, damaging the house.

It happened just before 3:30 Monday morning at a home near Addison and Hoyne.

The homeowner said a surveillance camera across the street showed someone lighting a bale of hay on fire and then running off.

Everyone in the home made it out safely. No one is in custody.

First published on October 16, 2023 / 6:57 PM

