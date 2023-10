CHICAGO (CBS) -- The holiday season is not too far away, but if you can't wait to celebrate, maybe this will tide you over.

Mariah Carey and her iconic Christmas songs are coming to Chicago.

The singer's Merry Christmas One and All Show will rock the United Center on December 3.

Tickets will go on sale Friday morning.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @MariahCarey’s Merry Christmas One And All! is coming to the United Center on 12/3!🎄Tickets on sale Friday 10/6 (10 AM) at https://t.co/dvNztddepu pic.twitter.com/1r9q4jO3tn — United Center (@UnitedCenter) October 2, 2023