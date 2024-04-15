Group marches for peace in Chicago after shooting that killed 9-year-old girl, wounded 10 others

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several organizations walked in solidarity with a family to bring an end to violence, after a drive-by shooting left a 9-year-old girl dead and 10 other people hurt in Back of the Yards.

The shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. Saturday near 52nd Street and Damen Avenue, Chicago Police said. The victims were at a family gathering when the shooting happened.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of 18 rounds fired and found multiple people shot on the block, police said.

Ariana Molina, 9, was struck in the head and died.

A 1-year-old boy and a 7-year-old boy were each shot multiple times and were in critical condition Saturday night. A 9-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to his left pinky finger and was in good condition. Officials said the ages of the adult victims ranged from 19 to 40.

On Monday, a memorial continued to grow just steps away from the scene of the shooting. Meanwhile, hundreds took to the streets – including the family that was victimized by the shooting.

They walked to Ariana's school, Robert Fulton Elementary School at 5300 S. Hermitage Ave., to let the neighborhood know enough is enough.

As part of an initial response plan, the city is providing financial support for the little girl's family - as well as victim services and behavioral teams and case managers.

Police believe the shooting was gang-related. Ariana's father said nobody in the family to which all the victims belonged had anything to do with gangs.

"She had nothing to with nothing of that. None of us are gang bangers. We don't gang bang," said Jose Molina. "We've been here 30 years. We don't do none of that."

The Molina family made sure their message bellowed through the streets of Back of the Yards. It's a simple message - stop the violence.

Arian's uncle, Gerardo Molina, seeks justice.

"This is violence that has been increasing the past year in Chicago, and it needs to stop already," he said.

The family, along with the community, planned to hold a prayer vigil for the victims at 6 p.m. Monday.

CBS 2 has pressed police about the initial reports saying the shooting was gang-related, but police said there were no updates late Monday.

As of late Monday, no arrests had been made.