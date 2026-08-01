Marchers honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with peaceful retracing of March into Marquette Park

Sixty years ago, it was an act met with hostility, but on Saturday, a march on Marquette Park was peaceful and inspiring.

Thousands came together this morning to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the Chicago Freedom Movement.

Unlike in 1966, Saturday's march was not filled with violence. Instead, people from different backgrounds joined for a journey towards peace.

One of the big names who took part in the march included Dr. King's daughter, Dr. Bernice King, who spoke at the event.

"Gathered together today at a moment of trembling, when the cry for justice has become too loud to ignore. When the winds of history has shifted and called us to stand with courage that does not shrink," she said.

Others in attendance include Mayor Brandon Johnson and rapper and Chicago native Common.