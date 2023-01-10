Many decisions ahead for Bears GM Ryan Poles during busy offseason

CHICAGO (CBS) – To trade or not to trade? That is the question for the Chicago Bears and general manager Ryan Poles when it comes to the team's No. 1 overall draft pick.

CBS 2's Jackie Kostek broke down what's next for Poles as he decides the next pivot for the rebuild of a team that finished 3-14.

"I got home and one of my buddies from the neighborhood drove by and was like 'Hey, congrats on that number one draft pick,'" said Poles. "I'm still not in that mindset right now. It hurts. It hurts to be in that position."

Poles doesn't necessarily like how the Bears got into the coveted draft position they're in, he's ready to take full advantage of the opportunity at hand. Quarterback Justin Fields is expected to start next season but Poles did leave the door open, just a crack.

"We're going to do the same as we've always done: evaluate the draft class," Poles said. "I will say this, I'd have to be absolutely blown away to make that type of decision."

Instead, Poles has his sights set on pass rushers, offensive linemen and cornerbacks.

At running back, Poles has a lot of love for David Montgomery, a free agent likely to draw the most interest from other teams.

"I've always wanted to keep David," Poles said. "I love how he plays the game. He's part of the identity that kept us competitive. The second part of that is the contract situation ... I love the way he attacked the season. That's a guy that does everything right. You all watched his tenacity and fight. I'm a big David Montgomery fan."

In his evaluation of the season, Poles gave high praise to guys like tight end Cole Kmet, and offensive lineman Braxton Jones and Tevin Jenkins for being adaptable and elevating their game.

He also praised Reilly Reiff for being a leader on the offensive line room.