Manhunt for escaped prisoner in Northwest Indiana near the Burns Harbor/Portage exit of I-94

Indiana State Police are currently searching for an escaped prisoner in Northwest Indiana.

State police said the prisoner escaped in the area of I-94 near Exit 22 for Burns Harbor/Porter.

They have not released the escapee's name, but state police described him as a Hispanic man in dark pants and a "Scarface" t-shirt.

Indiana State Police said the man was last seen with shackles. They ask anyone who may see him to not approach him and call 911 immediately.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to state and local law enforcement for more information and are waiting to hear back.