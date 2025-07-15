"American Idol" executive Robin Kaye and her husband shot and killed at Encino home, suspect arrested, police say

Los Angeles Police Department officials said an arrest was made Tuesday in the killings of "American Idol" executive Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca, who were found dead Monday in their Encino home.

Raymond Boodarian, 22, was arrested at his home and booked on suspicion of murder in the shooting deaths of Kaye and Deluca, both 70, who were identified by police on Tuesday afternoon. He remains behind bars without bail, police said.

Kaye worked as a music supervisor on the singing competition series, according to a spokesperson for the show.

"We are devastated to hear of Robin and her dear husband, Tom's, passing," said a statement from an "American Idol" spokesperson. "Robin has been a cornerstone of the Idol family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her. Robin will remain in our hearts forever and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time."

Robin Kaye, a music supervisor for American Idol, was fatally shot at her Encino home along with her husband, the show confirmed. Getty Images

Kaye and Deluca were found after officers were called to their home in the 4700 block of White Oak Avenue early Monday morning for a wellness check, police said. Both Kaye and Deluca were pronounced dead at the scene.

During their investigation, detectives reviewed surveillance videos, spoke with friends and family, and discovered a prior radio call for a possible burglary suspect at the home on July 10 at around 4 p.m., according to a news release from LAPD.

At that time, police said they were unable to make entry to the property because it was "highly fortified," according to LAPD Lieutenant Guy Golan. Police flew over the property in an airship, which did not reveal any obvious signs of trouble or forced entry, he said.

Police later reviewed surveillance footage that they said revealed the suspect hopped a fence to gain access to Kaye and Deluca's property.

"While there were no signs of forced entry or trouble at the location during that investigation, it is now believed that the suspect had gained entry into the residence through an unlocked door," LAPD said in a statement.

Police said that Kaye and Deluca returned home while Boodarian was inside, leading to a confrontation that resulted in a shooting. They were found in separate rooms and had been shot multiple times. The suspect then fled from the area on foot.

According to a CBS News analysis of LAPD "calls for service," police were dispatched for suspected burglary calls in that same West Valley police district four times so far in July, including three days in a row on July 9, 10 and 11 – that includes the call from a neighbor about a suspicious person to Kaye and Deluca's house.

"We're going to look for any evidence that there has been a break-in or any other crime that might be committed - that's going to be doing, if we are unable to contact the resident, or the business, whatever the case may be, we're going to do a full perimeter check, check all gates security, all barriers, look through, see if we can see anything observable inside, any out exterior barriers, broken windows, open doors," Jim Zourek, a 23-year veteran of LAPD and Operations Director at Protector, said. "Absent that, unless there's objective evidence of a crime having been committed, we would not make entry into that property."

For the first five months of the year in that same neighborhood, there were only four such calls to LAPD – suggesting a possible increase in burglary attempts there. It's not clear if it was the same suspect for each sighting.

Guy Cohen, the owner of SecureIT Homes, said that the couple called in May to request their services after a different break-in.

Police still believe that the incident was random.

"As scary as it sounds, it does appear to be a random attack," Golan told CBS News. "As people are saying, it doesn't appear to be related to any other surrounding residencies. It just appears to be a very odd and scary random event."

Boodarian was arrested on Tuesday by LAPD detectives and members of an FBI Fugitive Task Force after they used the security camera video and facial recognition software to identify him.

Police have asked those with additional information to contact LAPD detectives at (818) 374-9550.