Man, woman shot in Joliet, Illinois, suspected shooter escapes, police say

A man and woman were shot and wounded in an apartment complex in Joliet, Illinois, on Monday afternoon.

Police were called at 4:03 p.m. to Riverwalk Homes Apartments, at 363 N. Broadway St. in Joliet. Officers found a man and woman, both 27, who had been shot.

The woman was shot in the groin, while the man was shot in the right arm, police said. Both were taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said detectives identified a male suspected shooter, and said a security guard at the apartment complex fired a gun after seeing the suspected shooter armed with a gun himself right after the shooting.

Police canvassed the area and found spent shell casings at the scene. They learned the suspected shooter fled the area in a car.

The car was later found in the 1400 block of Dearborn Street in Aurora, but without the suspected shooter, police said. Detectives received consent to search the car and a nearby home.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Joliet police Investigations Division at 815-724-3020. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734, or submit a tip online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.