Man wanted in murder of woman in Hanover Park dies himself

HANOVER PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A man who was wanted in an arrest warrant in the murder of a woman in Hanover Park has now died.

On Monday, Feb. 13, Clarice Alexander, 41, was found dead on a pathway in a Hanover Park apartment complex. The scene was in the 1300 block of Court P near Montibello Drive – south of Lake Street and east of the West Branch of the DuPage River.

Alexander had been shot and killed. Neighbor Henry Jarosinski said he heard six gunshots.

"It was real loud and it was fast," Jarosinski said.

Police say the shooting happened on a pathway where children usually walk in the morning, as it connects the housing complex to a nearby school.

Three days after the shooting, Hanover Park police obtained an arrest warrant for William N. Taylor, 43. On Tuesday of this week, investigators learned from the police department in Holland, Michigan that Taylor had suffered a medical emergency there and was in the hospital.

William N. Taylor is wanted on a first-degree murder arrest warrant in the shooting death of Clarice Alexander in Hanover Park, Illinois. Hanover Park Police

On Thursday, Taylor was airlifted to a hospital in Grand Rapids for advanced treatment. He died at that hospital later in the day, police said.

Hanover Park police said no further information was available.