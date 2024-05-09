Chicago man sentenced to 15 years for gun possession, involvement in deadly West Garfield Park shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man will spend 15 years in prison for two separate incidents in 2022, one involving a fatal shooting in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, the U.S. States Attorney's Office Northern District of Illinois announced on Thursday.

Andrei Taylor, 27, was given the sentence during his appearance in federal court on Wednesday.

The office said that Taylor illegally possessed a loaded gun with an extended magazine on Sept. 19, 2022, in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood on the city's Near West Side. He was a passenger inside a stolen Kia Optima that had been taken during a carjacking earlier that afternoon.

When a Chicago police squad car approached the Kia, Taylor and three other occupants exited the car and ran off on foot.

According to the office, Taylor tossed the gun into the backyard of a nearby residence before police arrested him. He had previously been convicted of three firearm-related felonies in the Circuit Court of Cook County and was not lawfully allowed to possess the gun.

Taylor pleaded guilty to a federal charge of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The judge also found that he participated in the premeditated murder of Kadaivion Jones during Labor Day Weekend weeks before.

Jones was fatally wounded on Sept. 2, 2022, while standing on a sidewalk in West Garfield Park.

The handgun illegally possessed by Taylor in the Kia was one of the guns used to shoot Jones, the office said.