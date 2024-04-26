Man, teen shot, critically hurt inside Chicago South Side apartment, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were shot inside an apartment in the South Shore neighborhood Thursday night.

The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. inside an apartment in the 7400 block of South Kington Avenue.

Chicago police said that two other people went into the apartment and began shooting at the victims.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the left side of the jaw and right arm, and a 17-year-old boy was shot in the right side of the head and cheek. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

CPD said that a rifle was recovered at the scene.

No arrests were made.

Area 1 detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.