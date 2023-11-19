80-year-old man taken to hospital after house fire on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Auburn Gresham Sunday afternoon.
The fire happened in the 7900 block of South Wood Street.
Fire officials say an 80-year-old man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for minor smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.
It is unclear as to what caused the fire.
No further information was immediately available.
