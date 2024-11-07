Watch CBS News
Man struck, killed by car on Chicago's Dan Ryan Expressway, state police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after he was struck by a car overnight on the Dan Ryan Expressway

Illinois State Police said the crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the local lanes southbound at 44th Street.

The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Rashid A. Shepard by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

The driver did stop after the crash, and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Outbound lanes were closed for hours, and traffic was diverted off at 35th Street. All lanes reopened just before 4 a.m.

Illinois State Police said it is not clear why the man was in the roadway. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

