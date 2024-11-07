Man struck, killed by car on Chicago's Dan Ryan Expressway, state police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after he was struck by a car overnight on the Dan Ryan Expressway

Illinois State Police said the crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the local lanes southbound at 44th Street.

The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Rashid A. Shepard by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

The driver did stop after the crash, and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Outbound lanes were closed for hours, and traffic was diverted off at 35th Street. All lanes reopened just before 4 a.m.

Illinois State Police said it is not clear why the man was in the roadway.