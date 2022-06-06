Watch CBS News
Search continues for suspect after man was stabbed in Naperville gym

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Police search for Naperville stabbing suspect.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- In the western suburbs, the search continues for a man who stabbed another man at a Naperville gym.

Police said the victim was attacked by a man he caught going through his belongings in the locker room at LA Fitness on Route 59 Sunday.

The victim remains hospitalized in intensive care. Police have no surveillance footage of the attacker because the gym's cameras were not recording at the time.

First published on June 6, 2022 / 5:42 PM

