Group stabs man during robbery inside business in Loop

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is recovering after he was stabbed during a robbery in the Loop Thursday morning.

Police say around 5:20 a.m., the victim, 53, was inside a business when a group of four entered a business, in the 400 block of South Clark Street, and demanded money.

One of the suspects produced a sharp object and stabbed him several times.

The suspects took an unknown amount of money and merchandise before fleeing eastbound on foot, according to police.

The victim suffered lacerations to the wrist and forehead and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition.

No other injuries were reported.

No arrests were made.

First published on April 20, 2023 / 8:29 AM

