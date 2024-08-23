Man stabbed after argument turned into fight in Chicago Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was hurt after being stabbed during a fight in the Loop Thursday night.

Chicago police say just before 10:30 p.m., a 44-year-old man was arguing with another man in the 100 block of North State Street when it turned into a fight. That's when the offender pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the lower left back.

The offender fled the scene on foot, police said.

The victim was treated on scene by the Chicago fire crews and then taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition.

No further information was available.