Watch CBS News
Local News

Man stabbed after argument turned into fight in Chicago Loop

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was hurt after being stabbed during a fight in the Loop Thursday night. 

Chicago police say just before 10:30 p.m., a 44-year-old man was arguing with another man in the 100 block of North State Street when it turned into a fight. That's when the offender pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the lower left back.

The offender fled the scene on foot, police said. 

The victim was treated on scene by the Chicago fire crews and then taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition.

No further information was available. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.