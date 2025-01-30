Man sought in December violent attack in Chicago's West Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for a man who left another injured during a violent attack in West Loop last month.

The incident happened on Dec. 15, around 8:30 p.m., in the 200 block of North Peirua Street in the Fulton Market District.

Police said the suspect approached another man after an argument and began to punch and kick the victim while on the ground, causing serious injury to their eye.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

The suspect is identified as a White Hispanic man between 20 and 35 years of age, between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-11, weighing between 170 and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a tan-colored hoodie over a white T-shirt, dark pants, and white with black shoes. He had dark, short hair with a mustache and beard.

Chicago police are searching for a man who violently attacked another man after an argument in West Loop on Dec. 15, 2024. Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information can contact Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8261 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.