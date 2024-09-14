Chicago police seek man wanted for sexually abusing, attempting to abduct 6-year-old girl
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are looking for a man who sexually abused and attempted to abduct a 6-year-old girl near a park on Friday.
Police said the man was in the area of Ada Park, where he followed and approached a group of children. He then touched the 6-year-old child and attempted to abduct her.
The man also invited the children to his residence.
He is described as a Hispanic man between 25 and 35 years old with a light complexion and a medium build. He is 5 feet 7 to 5 feet 10, weighs 160 to 180 pounds, and has close-shaven black hair, a beard, and brown eyes.
The suspect was last seen wearing a light-colored long-sleeved shirt and green pants pulled up to the knees.
Police remind the public:
- Call 911 to report any suspicious persons or activity
- Instruct children to report any suspicious activity to an adult immediately
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Special Investigations Unit at 312-492-3810.