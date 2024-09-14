Chicago police seek man wanted for sexually abusing, attempting to abduct 6-year-old girl

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are looking for a man who sexually abused and attempted to abduct a 6-year-old girl near a park on Friday.

Police said the man was in the area of Ada Park, where he followed and approached a group of children. He then touched the 6-year-old child and attempted to abduct her.

The man also invited the children to his residence.

He is described as a Hispanic man between 25 and 35 years old with a light complexion and a medium build. He is 5 feet 7 to 5 feet 10, weighs 160 to 180 pounds, and has close-shaven black hair, a beard, and brown eyes.

The suspect was last seen wearing a light-colored long-sleeved shirt and green pants pulled up to the knees.

CBS News Chicago

Police remind the public:

Call 911 to report any suspicious persons or activity

Instruct children to report any suspicious activity to an adult immediately

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Special Investigations Unit at 312-492-3810.