Man slashed in fight with group of women on CTA bus on Chicago's north lakefront

Police early Sunday were investigating a slashing that left a man wounded on a Chicago Transit Authority bus.

At 11:18 p.m. Saturday, July 4th, a 34-year-old man was on the CTA bus on Foster Avenue near Marine Drive, on the cusp of the Edgewater and Uptown communities.

The man got into a fight with three women, one of whom pulled a sharp object and attacked the man, police said.

The man was cut on the ear and chest and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

The three women ran west on Foster Avenue, police said.

No one was in custody Sunday morning. Belmont Area detectives were investigating.