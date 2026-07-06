Man slashed in fight on Chicago Riverwalk

A man was slashed Sunday night in a fight on the Chicago Riverwalk downtown early Sunday.

At 10:59 p.m. Sunday, the 19-year-old man got into a quarrel with another man on the Riverwalk west of State Street, police said. The Riverwalk is located on the south banks of the Main Branch of the Chicago River.

The quarrel turned into a physical fight when the second man struck the first with a sharp object, causing a cut to the victim's arm, police said.

The attacker fled in an unknown direction, police said. The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

Officers were seen investigating near the Riverwalk location of City Winery following the attack.

Belmont Area detectives were investigating.