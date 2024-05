Man shot in leg on West Side

Man shot in leg on West Side

Man shot in leg on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 33-year-old man was shot while outside on the city's West Side Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. in the 5100 block of West North Avenue.

Police said the man was on the sidewalk when shots were fired. He was struck in the left leg and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department in fair condition.

No arrests were made.

Area 5 detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.