Man shot while driving on Chicago Avenue in River North

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot Thursday night while driving down Chicago Avenue in River North.

Police said at 9:53 p.m., the 38-year-old man was driving east on Chicago Avenue near Wells Street when a brown sedan approached and someone inside fired shots at the man from the passenger side.

The victim made it to Chicago Avenue and State Street, where he pulled over. A heavy police presence was seen outside the Whole Foods at 3 W. Chicago Ave.

The man was shot in the abdomen, groin, and right thigh, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating.