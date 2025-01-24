Police find man shot to death inside crashed SUV on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was found shot and killed early Friday morning in the city's Austin neighborhood.

Chicago police said just after 3:32 a.m., officers responded to a person shot in the 4900 block of West North Avenue and found a 37-year-old man inside a white SUV that had come to a complete stop after hitting a wall.

According to police, the victim suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

As of Friday, there is no one in custody.

Area 5 detectives are investigating.