Watch CBS News
Local News

Police find man shot to death inside crashed SUV on Chicago's West Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Police find man shot, killed inside SUV at Austin neighborhood strip mall
Police find man shot, killed inside SUV at Austin neighborhood strip mall 00:15

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was found shot and killed early Friday morning in the city's Austin neighborhood.

Chicago police said just after 3:32 a.m., officers responded to a person shot in the 4900 block of West North Avenue and found a 37-year-old man inside a white SUV that had come to a complete stop after hitting a wall.

According to police, the victim suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

As of Friday, there is no one in custody.

Area 5 detectives are investigating. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.