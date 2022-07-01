Watch CBS News
Man shot, seriously wounded while driving in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in serious condition after being shot while driving in the Back of the Yard neighborhood Friday morning.

Police said the victim, 41, was driving, in the 4500 block of South Racine just before 5 a.m., when a vehicle pulled up beside him, and someone inside fired shots.  

The vehicle was described as possibly a dark or black-colored Chevy Impala, according to police.  

The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition.

The offending vehicle fled in an unknown direction.

No other injuries were reported.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating. 

