Man seriously wounded after being shot in back on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are investigating after a man was shot in the back in the Lawndale neighborhood Thursday morning.

Police said around 9:11 a.m., a man, 39, was shot in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt Road. 

The victim walked into Mt. Sinai Hospital with two gunshot wounds to the back and was listed in serious condition.

Area Four detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on October 13, 2022 / 11:49 AM

