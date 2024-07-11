Man shot near Illinois Institute of Technology on Chicago's South Side

Man shot near Illinois Institute of Technology on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was critically hurt after he was shot near the Illinois Institute of Technology and Chicago police headquarters Wednesday night.

It happened just after 11 p.m. in the 3500 block of South Dearborn Street in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

Chicago police say a man, 39, was standing outside when multiple bullets hit him.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with two gunshot wounds to his leg and one to the abdomen.

No one is in custody.

Area 1 detectives were investigating.