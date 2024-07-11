Watch CBS News
Man shot near Illinois Institute of Technology on Chicago's South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was critically hurt after he was shot near the Illinois Institute of Technology and Chicago police headquarters Wednesday night.

It happened just after 11 p.m. in the 3500 block of South Dearborn Street in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

Chicago police say a man, 39, was standing outside when multiple bullets hit him.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with two gunshot wounds to his leg and one to the abdomen.

No one is in custody.

Area 1 detectives were investigating. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

