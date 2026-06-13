Man shot, critically injured outside Ford City Mall

A man was shot and critically wounded outside the Ford City Mall early Saturday morning.

Just before 3 a.m., Chicago police said the 21-year-old man was standing outside in the 7600 block of South Cicero Avenue when a man approached and fired shots.

Polcie said the man was shot in the head and taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in a red SUV. No arrests have been made.

Area One detectives are investigating.