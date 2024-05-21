Watch CBS News
Man shot, critically injured during robbery at Chicago gas station

By Mugo Odigwe

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was critically injured after he was shot during a robbery at a gas station in Washington Park. 

Around 1:40 a.m., a 28-year-old man was standing at the Super Save gas station pump with another man when a white Lexus pulled up. 

Surveillance video captured the moment a man was chased before falling to the ground. It appears that was when victim was shot. The robber went through the victim's pocket while he was on the ground and then drove off. 

The 28-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his chest. 

No arrests have been made. 

