Man shot during attempted robbery in Chicago's West Loop, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot during an attempted armed robbery Tuesday night in the city's West Loop neighborhood.

Chicago police say just after 10:30 p.m., the 35-year-old victim was on the sidewalk in the 300 block of North Clinton Avenue when another man went up to him with a gun and demanded his belongings.

The would-be robber shot the man in his leg and left the scene.

Fire crews treated the victim at the scene before taking him to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

As of Wednesday, no one is in custody.

Area 3 detectives were investigating.