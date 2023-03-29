Watch CBS News
Local News

South Shore shooting leaves man seriously hurt

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in serious condition after a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Chicago police say the shooting happened in the 1800 block of East 73rd Street around 12:10 p.m.

They say the victim, a 26-year-old man, was entering his car when an unknown man on foot opened fire.

The victim was shot in the lower back and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital. Police say he is in serious but stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The suspect fled southbound. No one is in custody.

Area one detectives are investigating. 

First published on March 29, 2023 / 2:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.