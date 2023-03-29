South Shore shooting leaves man seriously hurt

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in serious condition after a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Chicago police say the shooting happened in the 1800 block of East 73rd Street around 12:10 p.m.

They say the victim, a 26-year-old man, was entering his car when an unknown man on foot opened fire.

The victim was shot in the lower back and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital. Police say he is in serious but stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The suspect fled southbound. No one is in custody.

Area one detectives are investigating.