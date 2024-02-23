Mass Transit police seek man who robbed passenger at 35th Street Red Line station

Police looking to identify man in 35th Street Red Line station robbery

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mass Transit detectives are looking to identify a suspect who robbed a passenger at a CTA Red Line station last week.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. at the 35th Street station on Feb. 15.

Authorities said the suspect allegedly approached the victim and engaged in a short conversation. He then implied he had a firearm and threatened to shoot the victim if he didn't turn over his phone.

The victim complied, and the suspect left the scene.

CTA released images of the suspect, believed to be between 20 to 25 years of age.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Transit at 312-745-4447.