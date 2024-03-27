Man robbed, carjacked near Chicago luxury apartment building

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was robbed and carjacked at gunpoint in River North while getting out of his car late Tuesday.

Chicago Police said at 10 p.m. Tuesday, the man exited his car outside the Kingsbury Plaza luxury high-rise apartment building, at Grand Avenue and Kingsbury Street, when two men came up and demanded his property at gunpoint.

The robbers took the victim's property and drove off in his car, police said.

No one was hurt in the incident. No one was in custody late Wednesday.